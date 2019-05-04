Can't win polls by repressing BJP workers, Shah warns MP CM

Rewa (MP), May 4 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Saturday accused the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government of "repressing" his party workers and claimed that legs of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's chair will shake after Lok Sabha results are declared on May 23. Addressing a rally in Govindgarh in Rewa, Shah claimed that BJP workers involved in poll campaigning were being externed from districts by state authorities, and two of them were killed and some slapped with murder charges. "Kamal Nath, you think you can win elections in a democracy by repressing our workers? Let Lok Sabha results be declared on May 23 and all four legs of your chair will tremble," he said, adding that the "Congress's way" of suppressing the opposition would not work anymore. "During recent visits, I heard the ordeal of our workers. Those engaged in campaigning were externed from the districts, cases of murder were filed against them, and two workers were killed," Shah alleged. The BJP chief also accused the state government of encouraging activities of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). "There was a time when Malwa region of the state was the base of SIMI. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ex-BJP chief minister) dismantled the SIMI network and they (SIMI workers) were forced to leave Madhya Pradesh. Some of them are in Ahmedabad jail, some in Delhi jail and others in prison in Bhopal," Shah said. "But due to vote bank politics, this government is again encouraging SIMI. I want to warn them, do not play with the country's security or your hands will get burnt. The BJP will strongly oppose their every step," the BJP chief asserted. Shah claimed that the Congress, which came to power in the state in December 2018 after a gap of 15 years, had already started failing the people. The BJP chief alleged that within three months of the Congress coming to power, transactions worth Rs 281 crore were unearthed during Income Tax raids at the premises of those close to Kamal Nath. Seven seats of Bundelkhand, including Rewa, will go to polls on Monday. PTI ADU MAS BNM AAR