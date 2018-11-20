Canton Fair Promotes Local Industrial Clusters to Global Buyers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 124th session, the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has implemented specialized promotional programs for local industrial clusters, helping them demonstrate their competitive products in local cluster exhibition zones. Cities participating in this zone include Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, Meishan, Sichuan Province, and Anxi and Jinjiang, Fujian Province. "The industrial cluster protocol is a win-win scenario for exhibitors and buyers," said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "Canton Fair has hosted 105 local industrial cluster promotion conferences and business-matching events for 20 provinces and cities. Local companies and industries have had the opportunity to meet global buyers, while buyers enjoy access to valuable products from a specialized region which may be unknown to competitors but have huge market potential." Regional Textile and Garment Industry Featured 7 textile and garment industrial clusters in Canton Fair's Central Lane formed a concentrated display of local sources for global buyers of yarns, fabric accessories, home textiles and garments. Highlights from this area include: Xintang, a town in Guangzhou with the largest denim manufacturing and export base in China, has comprehensive industrial support and advanced manufacturing capabilities, which was shown to the buyers at the Fair. Shishi, a city in Fujian and one of the birthplaces and distribution centers for textile and garment products in China, has formed a comprehensive industrial chain covering textile raw materials, spinning and weaving, bleaching and dyeing finishing, garment processing, and auxiliary materials production, as well as R&D and marketing. The city has more than 3,500 textile and garment companies and more than 20,000 owners with annual gross domestic value reaching RMB 56.6 billion. Canton Fair Helps Boost Economic Growth for Less-developed Regions Canton Fair's mission to provide a platform for Chinese products includes a strong social responsibility component. To assist less-developed regions in spreading economic opportunity to their populations, the Fair helped them introduce some of their signature products to global buyers. 668 companies that cover 15 product categories have benefited from free access and service fee reductions, with 179 of them, from 22 trade delegations, joining the Traditional Chinese Specialty section to promote their products, such as food, men's and women's clothing, and medical and healthcare products. Xu Bing, Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, said that the specialized exhibition area has boosted economic development in these areas. "Exhibitors have met customers through the Canton Fair, gaining knowledge and understanding of markets so that they can develop competitive products to further explore target international markets." About Canton Fair The China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787391/CANTON_FAIR_promotion.jpg PWRPWR