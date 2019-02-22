Capacit'e Infraprojects Successfully Completes Construction of Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in A Record Time of 10 Months

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, a fast growing construction company providing end-to-end services for residential, commercial and institutional building, completed the construction of Tata Trust's Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Hospital, Varanasi in a record time of 10 months. Tata Trust has embarked upon an endeavor to create a nationwide network of upgraded facilities for research and treatment of Cancer. As part of this initiative Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre had been proposed at Banaras Hindu Vishwavidyalay (BHU) campus. Capacit'e Infraprojects undertook this challenging task of constructing this 352-bedded facility having construction of 5.86 lakh sq. feet. The scope of work included turnkey works comprising of civil and structural works, complete MEP and HVAC works as well as finishing works including fixed furniture and non-medical equipment. Commenting on the same Mr. Rahul Kaytal, Managing Director, Capacit'e Infraprojects, said, "It is a moment of honour for us to work on Tata Trust's Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre. The work was completed with highest standards of quality and safety. A proactive approach, deployment of latest construction technologies, strong monitoring & controlling and a competent project team enabled us to deliver this socially important project in a record time of 10 months."He further added that the project which was inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister has been included in the India Book of Records, for Largest Cancer Care Hospital built in Least Time by a Philanthropic Organisation. About Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited: Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited (Capacit'e/the Company) has etched a name for itself as a quality contractor in the buildings space. Today, it is working with almost all major real estate developers in the country. Capacit'e has been rapidly emerging as a marquee contractor in the building space with good repute. The Company's sharp focus on the single segment of buildings, with an emphasis on technology, a robust asset base and the promoters' rich experience in the EPC space have enabled it to scale up quickly in the building space and become a well-respected player. Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for high rise and super high rise buildings, townships, mass housing, etc. in the residential space, office complexes, IT & ITES Parks in the commercial space and hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space. https://www.capacite.in/ Source: Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited PWRPWR