Capital no constraint to spur J-K's socio-economic growth: CS

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Friday made it clear that capital would not be a constraint to transform the state's developmental landscape, as the Centre is liberal in devolution of resources. He said the central government is more than willing to walk an extra-mile in making available adequate resources to Jammu and Kashmir for developmental initiatives to spur the state's socio-economic growth. "Just focus on improving operational efficiency of spending and timely submission of utilisation certificates, you will see seamless flow of funds for development," he said at a joint meeting of senior officers of the central and the state governments. The central government officers who were present at the meeting included Additional Secretary at the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (J&K) Gyanesh Kumar and Joint Secretary at the HRD Ministry Maneesh Garg, among others. In the meeting, they discussed PMDP projects, advancement of education system in the state through technological interventions, opening new Kendriya Vidyalyas and several other things.