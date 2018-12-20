Capri Global Housing Finance aims Rs 7,000 crore AUM in 4 years

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Capri Global Housing Finance Thursday said the company aims to reach Rs 7,000 crore asset under management in the next four years. "Capri Global Housing Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Capri Global Capital Ltd, aims to clock 29x AUM growth to cross Rs 7,000 crore over the next four years," it said in a release. The company mainly caters to the affordable housing sector and small businesses (MSMEs). Capri Global Housing said it is aligned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to provide housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana driven by the United Nations Development Assistance Plan (UNDAP). "India is urbanising at the rate of 1.2 per cent a year and we remain optimistic about the growth in our housing finance segment," said Rajesh Sharma, founder and managing director, Capri Global Capital. The company currently has presence in northern and western regions and plans to expand the business in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The company added that it is planning to set up a network with over 200 branches by 2022-23. Capri Global Capital's total AUM is Rs 3,489 crore and the net worth of the company is Rs 1,302 crore. PTI KPM HRS