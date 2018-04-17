Capricorn Food gets Sebis go ahead to launch IPO

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, an integrated food processing company, has received markets regulator Sebis go ahead to float an initial public offering.

The company had filed IPO papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February and obtained its "observations" on April 12, latest update with the regulator showed.

Sebis observation is necessary for any company planning to launch public issue like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

With this, the total number of companies receiving approval from the capital markets regulator has reached 13 so far this year.

Going by the draft papers, Capricorn Foods IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 171 crore and an offer for sale of up to 76.43 lakh scrips by the existing shareholders.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment of certain indebtedness of the company; investment in its subsidiary -- Gonglu -- for repayment of certain borrowings availed by it; and and general corporate purposes.

IIFL Holdings, ICICI Securities and IDFC Bank will manage the companys public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Established in 1998, Capricorn Food is a food processing company with both export and domestic operations. It serves clients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. PTI SP SBT