'Captain Marvel' takes flight with USD 455 million in worldwide gross in first week

Los Angeles, Mar 11 (PTI) Marvel Studios' first woman-fronted film "Captain Marvel" is off to a solid start thanks to a USD 455 million gross at the global box office in the opening weekend.In the US, "Captain Marvel," launched with USD 153 million, the seventh best of any in the 21-film old Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.The film is also the second-highest domestic opening weekend for a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe character debut, behind only last year's "Black Panther".The Brie Larson-starrer film beat out its DC counterpart "Wonder Woman", which had domestically raked in over USD 100 million in its first weekend in June 2017, reported Variety.The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, features Larson as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.Also featuring Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, "Captain Marvel" released worldwide on March 8. PTI RB RB BKBK