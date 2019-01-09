Capture True Beauty With the AI Enhanced Camera - OPPO R15 Pro Launches in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technologies, announced the launch of its latest R series product - OPPO R15 Pro. After recently launching R17 Pro in December 2018, the R15 Pro comes with OPPO's latest breakthrough which is a 6.28 inch and a 19:9 full screen with ultra-wide visual field. Priced at INR 25,990, the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in from 9thJanuary 2019 onwards. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806078/OPPO_R15_Pro.jpg )The R15 Pro comes with a host of features such as a new flagship sensor, the IMX519 which has been customised by OPPO for better portrait photography. It is also one of the first devices to be water resistant along with AI Scene Recognition technology which can also be referred to as a photography technique consultant. The smartphone has a 20MP + 16MP dual rear camera and for selfies, users get a 20MP front-facing camera with a new and unique 3D lighting technique for artistic portraits."At OPPO, we have always focused on 3 pillars - Design, Photography and Innovative technology. We create products to match the requirements based on our extensive research and development. We launched the R-series in India due to the excessive demand for new and ground-breaking technology by our consumers. We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of OPPO R15 Pro in the Indian market exclusively on Amazon.in with its latest technologies which will give the users a bigger and better view," said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.Commenting on the launch, Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India, said, "We are excited to announce the exclusive launch of OPPO R15 on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the smartphones category providing customers with a vast selection, great value and fast and reliable doorstep delivery, making shopping on Amazon.in a delightful experience."Revolutionary DesignAdhering to OPPO's design philosophy of creating top of the line devices, OPPO has made another breakthrough which will help users get a bigger and broader view. The OPPO R15 Pro is equipped with a 6.28 inch and a 19:9 full screen with ultra-wide visual field. From the moment the phone is switched on 89% of what users see is the screen display. The OPPO R15 Pro is the first ever OPPO device which is water resistant and has a glass back surface available in Cosmic Purple & Ruby Red which has a dreamy and natural effect.Powered by innovative technologies for a seamless experience The OPPO R15 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which can be expanded to 256 GB and uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU. The device also supports Adreno 512 GPU which increases the graphics rendering speed by 30% which results in a more fluid camera and gaming experience. The game acceleration mode optimizes the player experience in mobile games giving the user a disturbance free experience.The R15 Pro also supports VOOC flash charging technology, which means 5 minutes of charging resulting in 2 hours talk time and comes with a 3430 mAh battery. The device is equipped with a NFC chip to make transitions more easy and convenient.Camera perfect for quality photography OPPO has always strived to give consumers the best technologies available in the market and this exactly what they have achieved again with the AI-enhanced camera which will help consumers capture true beauty. OPPO along with Sony have customized a new flagship sensor, the IMX519 which comes with a significantly larger photosensitive area and more powerful processing capabilities which will make the portraits stand out. The R15 Pro comes with a 20MP front camera with f/2.0 and a 20MP (f/1.7) + 16MP (f/1.7) dual rear camera. The AI beauty technology 2.0 feature available in the OPPO R15 Pro enhances the accuracy of face recognition and intelligently analyses the user in terms of gender, age, skin color, skin texture, face shape, and pupil characteristics.About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. More than 200 million consumers are using OPPO smartphones. OPPO's business has covered 35 countries and regions, with over 400,000 stores and has 4 research centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world. More recently with the launch of Find X in 2018, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. 