Car catches fire near Akshardham temple: Fire officials

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A car caught fire near Akshardham temple in East Delhi on Wednesday apparently due to a CNG leak inside the vehicle, fire officials said.No one was hurt in the incident, they said.Fire officials said the fire appeared to have been caused due to a CNG leak. "We got a call at around 11:25 AM about the incident. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused," they said. The incident comes days after three people, including two minor girls, were charred to death in a similar case on the Akshardham flyover. PTI AMP KND TDSTDS