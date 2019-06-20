Car Dekho opens 3 stores in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Online car search company Car Dekho on Thursday opened three pre-owned car selling stores - Car Dekho Gaddi Store - in Jaipur, an official said.The opening of these stores is a part of an ambitious plan to establish 200 stores across India by 2020. It already has 32 stores in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore where the firm steadily built trust with consumers as a dependable, and hassle-free platform to sell pre-owned cars, Co-founder and CEO of the Car Dekho Amit Jain said at a press conference here.The company will be investing about Rs 200-250 crore this year for opening retail stores of pre-owned cars in the country. In Rajasthan, the company aims to open nearly a dozen stores in 5-7 big cities this year, he said."We are deeply entrenched in the used car ecosystem and now want to help customers to sell their cars with the utmost ease. Our rapidly increasing operations in multiple cities reaffirm our belief in the space. We'll continue to invest our time and energy in building a trusted platform for selling used cars in India,"Co-founder and CEO of Gaadi Vibhor Sahare said. PTI AG BAL