Car driver shot dead in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A car driver was shot dead by some unidentified men near Alem in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday and the assailants also took away the car with them, they said. The car driver, identified as Tika Ram, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, Station House Officer, Kandhla, DK Tyagi said. Ram was on his way to Ghaziabad when the armed men accosted him, Tyagi said, adding that efforts are on to nab the suspects.