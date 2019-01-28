Car falls into gorge, one dead

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) One person was killed and eight others were injured as a car carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, a district official said.The vehicle fell into the gorge at Chatrer village.The deceased has been identified as Ravi, he said, adding the condition of three out of the eight injured is critical and they have been referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) at Tanda. PTI DJI DVDV