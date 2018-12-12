Car falls into river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; one dead

Gopeshwar, Dec 12 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured Wednesday evening when their car fell into the Nandakini river in Chamoli district, officials said.The car was returning from a marriage ceremony when it slipped off the road and rolled down around 35 metres into the river, the district disaster management office here said.The car with its two occupants met with the accident on the Ghat-Sitel motor road, killing one person and leaving the other badly injured, it said.The injured was first rushed to the Ghat community health centre, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srikot.The deceased was identified as Chandra Singh Bisht and the injured Jaiveer Singh, the disaster management office said. PTI Corr ALM IJT