Car in Bhagwat's convoy hits motorcycle, kills boy in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) A boy was killed and a man injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said."One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving a boy dead and a man injured," said Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector of Mandawar police station.The cavalcade went towards Behror after the incident, he said.The car involved in the accident is yet to be seized, police said, adding that a case is being registered. PTI SDA SOMSOM