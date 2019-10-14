Car in UP minister's convoy falls into pit; 2 policemen injured

Bhadohi, Oct 14 (PTI) Two policemen were injured when a car deployed in the security of UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' fell into a three-foot-deep pit, officials said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday night in the Aurai police station area. The minister's vehicle was behind the car that fell into the pit, the officials said.Gupta took the injured policemen in his car to a nearby private hospital, they said. "The incident took place on Sunday night, when the minister was returning to Prayagraj. The driver of the gypsy sustained head injuries, while Constable Paakhand Kumar broke his arm," Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said. PTI CORR NAV IJT