Car of St Stephen's College professor vandalised in Delhi

/R New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) St Stephen's College professor Nandita Narain's car was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons inside the campus in Delhi, police said on Monday. The incident occurred last Thursday night when the vehicle was parked outside her residence within the college campus. Narain approached the police on Monday. According to the complaint, the front windscreen of the car was smashed with a heavy object. Police said legal action would be taken after verifying the facts. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) condemned the incident of its former president, officials said. In its statement, the DUTA said given the deployment of heavy security at the college gates, the act of vandalism appears to be perpetrated by elements from within the campus. "It may be significant that Ms. Narain, along with two other teacher representatives on the Governing Body, have filed a Court case against the college administration for the illegal inclusion of non-academic persons from the Church in the interview panel for students' admissions," it said. The case was admitted on June 1 and is coming up for hearing on June 12, it added. The DUTA held the principal responsible for this "unprecedented" breach of security on the campus and demanded that the college authorities take immediate measures to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the teaching and non-teaching staff and their families who are residing within the campus.