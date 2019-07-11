Car rams into men doing yoga, kills six

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) A speeding car rammed into a group of people doing yoga by the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district Thursday morning, killing six men, police said.The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada state highway early morning when the car driver lost control over the vehicle. The group was taking a morning walk and stopped on the way for a yoga session, SHO Kumher police station Raghbeer Singh said. Four men died on the spot while two succumbed to the injuries later, Singh said. The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel (62), Nirotilal Saini (65), Makhan Lal Kathik (60), Harishankar Tamboli (65), Prem Singh Baghel (55) and Rameshwar Baghel (45), the SHO said.Rajasthan Tourism minister and Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh has offered his condolences to the families of the victims."Have received the sad news that the 5th victim of the hit-and-run case has just passed on and could not make it to Jaipur SMS hospital. This one has hit me hard and left me in tears; I was personally monitoring the movement of the ambulance and the critical care being provided," he said.The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each victim.The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem. PTI AG DPBDPB