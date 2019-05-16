Cara Delevingne, Machine Gun Kelly to feature in ‘Punk’

(Eds: Minor changes in the copy) Cannes, May 16 (PTI) Cara Delevingne and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are set to star in heist thriller Punk.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie marks the feature film directorial debut of award-winning Australian filmmaker and ad director Richard Hughes.Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone and his sister Sistine Stallone are attached as executive producers.The film revolves around Peter, played by rapper Vince Staples, who embarks on a road trip with a team of free-spirited runaways after receiving a rejection letter. The trio, headed by Skip (Kelly) and his sister Lucy (Delevingne), collectively push the boundaries of freedom. Peter falls for Lucy only to find out later that the crew is a band of bank robbers aspiring to become modern-day Robin Hoods.Hughes has penned the story.Punk will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Braden Aftergood, and Fred Berger. Production is scheduled to begin this year. PTI CORR RDSRDSRDS