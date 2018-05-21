Cardamom futures edge lower on weak demand

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Cardamom prices drifted down by 1.60 per cent to Rs 916.20 per kg in futures market today as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand at the spot market.

Besides, sufficient stocks on higher arrivals from the major cardamom producing regions weighed on the prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in June declined by Rs 14.90, or 1.60 per cent, to Rs 916.20 per kg, in a business turnover of 47 lots.

The spice for delivery in July was trading down by Rs 11, or 1.22 per cent, to Rs 890.50 per kg, with a trading volume of 3 lots.

Traders said, off-loading of positions by participants amid sluggish demand in the spot market and adequate stocks position on higher supplies from producing regions mainly led to the decline in cardamom prices at the futures trade. PTI DPL SUN SHW ADI ADI