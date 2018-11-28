Cardamom prices fall on muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Cardamom brown prices fell by Rs 10 per kg at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital Wednesday in view of easing demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks. Cardamom brown-Jhundiwali and Kanchicut prices declined by Rs 10 each to conclude at Rs 540-560 and Rs 610-880 per kg, respectively. Marketmen said subdued demand from retailers and stockists against adequate stocks, mainly pulled down cardamom prices. Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 95-150, black pepper (per kg) 370-530, betel-nut (kg) 300-325, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 540-560 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 610-880, cardamom small (kg)-chitridar 1,250-1,450, cardamom (colour robin) 1,225-1,250, cardamom bold 1,275-1,300, cardamom extra (bold) 1,325-1,350, cloves 580-640, chirounji (kg) Rs 650-780, cinnamon (kg) Rs 175-180, coriander (qntl) Rs 7,200-13,500, dry mango (qntl) Rs 8,000-24,000, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 22,000-27,000, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 12,000-12,500, mace-Red (kg) Rs 1,200-1,900, mace-Yellow (kg) Rs 1,575-1,600, methi (qntl) Rs 7,500-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 650-800, nutmeg (kg) Rs 590-600, poppy seed (Turkey) Rs 490, (China) Rs 480 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-16,000, saffron Irani Rs 80-90 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 95-105 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 10,000-18,500, turmeric (qntl) Rs 7,700-10,500, tamarind (qntl) Rs 4,000-4,800, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 8,500-11,000, tea (kg) Rs 90-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 140-150, jeera-new common (qntl) Rs 20,300-22,500 and jeera-new best (qntl) Rs 22,300-22,800. PTI ADIADI