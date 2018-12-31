Cardi B accuses paparazzi of racism

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Rapper Cardi B has slammed the paparazzi in Australia following a tense confrontation with them over the weekend.The 26-year-old rapper arrived in Sydney on Saturday for a New Year's holiday gig and was greeted by photographers.She was not in the mood for pictures or interviews, and covered her head in a blanket as she and her publicist, accompanied by a male associate pushing luggage, made their way through the terminal. The disappointed photographers tried to confront the rapper. "You're in Sydney now, mate, you're in Australia," one of the photographers shouted at her as the group followed them around the airport. "It's our rules, not yours, buddy. Our rules, not yours. Be clear on that. What's going on with the blanket, Cardi? You got an identity crisis or something? Give the fans a picture, Cardi."The rapper asked the photographers to leave her alone, but according to E! online one of them reportedly hit out at the her over her split with her estranged husband Offset. "No wonder your husband left you," the photographer reportedly said.The rapper's publicist Patientce Foster confronted the photographer and now she has accused them of racism."So as soon as I got here, you know, paparazzis all in my face, and I get that, I understand that. But what didnt sit well with me was this man telling me, Youre in Australia nowyoure playing by our rules. It dont sit well with me when a white man tells me that s***. Like, excuse me? Sir you think this is the 1800s? Are you crazy? Like, do you think that people are still getting oppressed or something?" she said on Instagram Live. "Then this old lady, she keep asking for a picture but Im like literally covering my face. Then she says something rude, disrespectful to me, like, Oh, thats why your husband cheated on you, and that's when my publicist got in her face. And you know what she did? (The woman) acted like she was so scared, like a victim, Oh my God, oh my God'," she added. PTI SHDSHD