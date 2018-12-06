Cardi B, husband Offset announce split

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Rapper Cardi B has announced that she is separating from husband Offset.The rapper, who shares a daughter, Kulture, with Offset, shared the news in a video posted on Instagram."So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know Ive been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi B said. "And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners you know, hes always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just havent been working out between us for a long time," she added.Cardi B said their split is "nobody's fault" as they "grew out of love"."I dont know, it might take time to get a divorce and Im going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughters father," she concluded her video.Offset confirmed the news by commenting on the rapper's video, saying, "Y'all won."The two got married in September 2017 and welcomed their child in July this year. PTI RB RB BKBK