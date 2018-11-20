Cargill appoints Piyush Patnaik as new MD of edible oil biz in India

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) US food major Cargill Tuesday announced appointment of Piyush Patnaik as managing director of its edible oils business in India. Cargill India sells edible oils under various brands including NatureFresh and Gemini. It markets olive oil under 'Leonardo' brand. "Patnaik will be taking over from Deoki Muchhal who has left the organisation after 15 years," Cargill said in a statement. The new MD joined Cargill in 2006 and has held key positions in various functions including procurement, sales, business development, M&A and supply chain management. Patnaik brings over 18 years of in-depth industry experience. Most recently, he was the strategy and business development head for Cargill's oils business in India. Prior to joining Cargill, Patnaik worked with large consumer companies including Coca-Cola and Dabur. "Cargills oil business in India has thrived under many inspiring leaders and it is a privilege for me to now lead this winning team. I look forward to building upon our accomplishments and help better serve our consumers and stakeholder," Patnaik said. In India, Cargills operations started in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, industrial specialties and trade structured finance. Cargill food's business in India markets leading consumer brands of edible oils such as NatureFresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo Olive Oil, Rath and Sunflower brand of hydrogenated fats. It also markets wheat flour under the NatureFresh brand name. The animal nutrition business of Cargill provides animal feed and premix and nutrition for aqua, dairy and poultry. Overall, the company employs more than 3,500 employees working across offices, warehouses, and plants. PTI MJH SHWSHW