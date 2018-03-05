Carlson Rezidor rebrands as Radisson Hotel Group

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Global hospitality firm Carlson Rezidor said today that it has been re-branded as Radisson Hotel Group, effective immediately. The new identity leverages the brand equity of the Radisson name to drive awareness in the market place, increase marketing efficiency across the global portfolio and offer exceptional experiences to make Every Moment Matter for guests, owners and talent, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement. It capitalises on a strong partnership between Radisson Hospitality Inc and Rezidor Hotel Group AB who has master franchise agreements to develop and operate several brands across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it added. Rezidor Hotel Group President & CEO and Chairman of the Global Steering Committee Federico J Gonzlez said: "Today is the start of an exciting era for the Radisson Hotel Group, united by our new brand and long-term vision to become a top three hospitality company in the world." The companys five-year operating plan includes initiatives that redefine its value proposition, optimise its portfolio, streamline operations, invest in new technology systems and align team members to deliver on its signature, Every Moment Matters, he added. "The creation of the Radisson Hotel Group is an evolution of our long-term partnership with the Rezidor Hotel Group," Radisson Hospitality Inc CEO & COO John M Kidd said. Together, we are clarifying and executing a new brand architecture to create more value for our guests and owners, he added. On the impact of rebranding in the Indian market, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia CEO Raj Rana told PTI, "Radisson has been present in India for more than 15 years. It has well established brand identity in India". The rebranding will capitalise on the brand awareness in India. The company already has 34 hotels under Radisson Blu brand and 18 Radisson hotels in India, he added. Radisson Hotel Group has eight distinctive hotel brands, over 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world, the company said. The portfolio which ranges from luxury to economy includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and prizeotel, it added. PTI AKT SA SA