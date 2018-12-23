Carly Pearce and Michael Ray get engaged

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Country singer Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are engaged.The couple shared the pictures of the proposal on their respective social media accounts. They travelled to Tulum, Mexico for a little romantic getaway that turned into an engagement."Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. All in one simple 'yes', I said 'yes' to love, 'yes' to peace, 'yes' to faithfulness, 'yes' to respect, 'yes' to kindness, 'yes' to trust, 'yes' to patience and 'yes' to never settling," Pearce, 28, wrote on Instagram. "Michael, I would've married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God's timing and His love for me," sher added. The couple made their relationship public in July. PTI SHDSHD