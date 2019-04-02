Carly Rae Jepsen to release new album in May

Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Singer Carly Rae Jespen has announced that she will be releasing her next album "Dedicated" on May 17.The "Call me maybe" hitmaker took to social media to reveal the release date and the artwork for her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Emotion".''Secret's out... and so is my album on May 17," Carly tweeted along side the artwork, which features her sitting on the floor in a ballet-like pose wearing a white shirt.The record will feature the singles "Now that I found you" and "No drug like me", but the complete track list is not out yet. PTI SHDSHD