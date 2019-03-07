Carrera’s New SS19 Collection with Ranveer Singh Puts Summer in the Shade

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Carrera - synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd.he Spring/Summer 2019 Carrera collection features Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh. In continuity with the #DRIVEYOURSTORY concept, Ranveer and Carrera tell unheard stories and highlight the character of the Brand: Unconventional, Daring, Bold, Rooted in Sports and able to Stand Out from the Crowd.Carrera has consistently reimagined and magnified eyewear trends year after year, introducing new and authentic designs that dare to be different. Designed in Italy and crafted with exquisite details and lightweight materials such as Optyl, Carrera eyewear is a perfect balance between the right fit and trend-setting style. Together with Ranveer Singh, Carreras new Spring Summer 19 collection makes quite a statement this season.Talking about Carreras new season collection, Andrea Zaffin, Commercial Head IMEA, Safilo Group, said, Ranveer Singh, a youth icon of todays generation perfectly embodies the charisma of Safilos flagship brand Carrera, and our association with him has worked beautifully over the past two years, leading us to our third year. With our new Spring Summer 19 collection we aim to take style to the next level with our consumers and continue to offer great quality and trends which make the glasses a pleasure to wear in all occasions.Highlighting the brands core elements, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said, My association with Carrera is extremely unique and I truly feel that the brand is like an extension of my own personality! The iconic pieces from the new collection are a must-have for anyone who is looking at making a style statement this summer. When it comes to contemporary fashion and style, Carrera has always been my go-to brand and the versatility of the eyewear ensures you can pair it with any outfit!Ranveer Singh in Carrera Facer - In the campaign visuals, Ranveer Singh wears the boldest expression of Carreras Flag style, Carrera Facer, his current favorite model. The Flag Lab collection returns with this much-awaited new unisex design, crafted from a mix of acetate and metal, rendered here in Carrera's classic black, red and white colorway: these full-rim rectangular frames push the boundaries of traditional eyewear to the highest peaks. The metal top bar, which transforms seamlessly into a set of sleek arms, as well as delicate rivet detailing and sporty side shields, add a contemporary edge, while the mirrored lenses shield your eyes from harmful rays. Carreras inimitable details the C-logo to the front and the logo lettering along the temples - are an instantly recognizable finishing touch.In the latest Spring Summer campaign, Ranveer Singh is sporting the Carrera 1016/S and Carrera 187/S sunglasses, as well as Carrera 200 and Carrera 189 optical frames.Carrera 1016/S unisex navigator sunglasses with rimless profile - A unique combination of exceptional craft, everyday wearibility and contemporary yet classic design, Carrera's latest eyewear collection sees the label's C-logo return to the spotlight. Carrera's logo lettering along the arms, a set of logo-etched gradient lenses and curved acetate end tips complete this streamlined yet statement-making choice.Carrera 187/S unisex full-rim aviator sunglasses - Classic, impeccably crafted and easy-to-wear, these Carreras sunglasses are a lesson in considered cool, combining contemporary yet classic design. These vintage-inspired aviator frames are made from Memory Metal, a highly qualitative material. Flexible, strong and lightweight, this material offers the maximum comfort for a daily use. The clean-lined silhouettes are accentuated with a micro-pattern exquisitely chiseled on the rims, as well as with Carrera logo on the temples and the C-logo inside the left-end tip, making this timeless style more covetable than ever.Carrera 200 unisex full-rim navigator frames - Carreras latest eyewear collection puts craftsmanship and character first. This vintage-inspired optical frame is made from ultra-lightweight Optyl - an innovative material patented by Safilo. Infused with the brands sport-style innovation and retro appeal with a dose of urban attitude, this style is stamped with Carreras iconic FLAG stripes and logo on the dedicated metal core of the temples, subtly enhanced by the transparent Optyl, as well as with the labels C-logo inside the left end-tip: finishing touches that make the difference.Carrera 189 unisex full-rim optical glasses in a rounded caravan shape - This vintage-inspired optical frame is made from Memory Metal, a highly qualitative material. Flexible, strong and lightweight, in order to offer the maximum comfort for a daily use.The clean-lined shape is accentuated with a micro-pattern exquisitely chiseled on the rims, as well as with Carrera logo on the temples and the C-logo inside the left-end tip, for a flawless look.