Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard in talks for new 'Ghostbusters' movie

Los Angeles, Mar 2 (PTI) "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and actor Carrie Coon are in negotiations to star in Jason Reitman's new "Ghostbusters" film.The much talked about film will see Coon and Wolfhard playing mother and son, sources close to the production told Variety.Coon, 38, is best known for the series, "Fargo" and "The Sinner". She most recently starred in Steve McQueen's "Widows".Wolfhard, 16, is currently awaiting the release of season three of his smash-hit Netflix show "Stranger Things". He will also reprise his role from "It" in the film's upcoming sequel.Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as "Juno", "Up in the Air" and most recently the political drama "The Front Runner", had confirmed in January that he will be directing the latest installment of the famed franchise.His 72-year-old father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original "Ghostbuster" films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.The filmmaker recently came under fire on social media after he made the statement that he plans to hand over the reins of "Ghostbusters" franchise to its fans.Reitman had said that his take on the beloved franchise will be a love letter to the fans.The 41-year-old director's comments were seen as a potshot on the 2016 all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot that featured Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth.After an uproar, Reitman tweeted an apology."Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made 'Ghostbusters' 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!" he wrote on the microblogging site.Reitman's "Ghostbusters" film will hit the screens on July 10 next year. He is currently writing the screenplay in collaboration with Gil Kenan.