Carrying message of women's pride, 'Biking Queens' to ride through 25 countries

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The world is Biking Queens' oyster and proving it right this time are its three women motor bikers, who begin a gruelling 25-nation tour across three continents on June 5. The journey, covering over 25,000 km, is to be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi and will conclude in London. The group during the expedition will drive through Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and Morocco. "We have been preparing for this trip for the past one year now. There are a lot of obstacles -- weather, food, terrain, documentation etc -- that come your way during such expeditions and to tackle all of it requires a lot of homework. I read books, talked to riders and local communities there to acquaint myself with the routes and cultures of all these different countries. "Yes, I am very happy with our preparations," Sarika Mehta, the founder of 'Biking Queen', who will be joined by Jinal Shah and Rutali Patel in the expedition -- all hailing from Surat -- told PTI. Mehta, a mother of two and a clinical psychologist, in 2016 spearheaded a 10-nation tour promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. This time around it is for "women's pride", she said. "Today, we see women flourishing in each and very field, but yet you come across cases of woman abuse, exploitation and what not. With this journey of ours, we want to inspire women across the world and tell them that if we, coming from a small town like Surat, can achieve this, so can you," she added. The mega journey spanning 90 days will see the brave women meeting many government officials and dignitaries of different countries.