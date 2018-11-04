'Cartist Yatra' to cover 8,000 kms, 21 cities

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) The 'Cartist Yatra' this year will cover over 8,000 kms across 21 cities of the country, its organiser said. The yatra is an initiative by Jaipur-based Himanshu Jangid, who created the Cartist platform for promoting automobile art. The yatra, with the theme of 'unity', is scheduled to begin on November 27 from Jaipur which would bring together nearly 1,000 artists in a span of 80 days. "Cartist will host 10 city events with a series of interactive sessions on art, automobile, design, heritage, and culture. The Cartist Yatra 2018-19 unites art forms, art, and automobile, artists, people, values, and heritage of the country," Jangid told PTI here. "We are requesting prominent people of the society to come forward and contribute by giving their vehicle as a mark of celebration... we will paint these vehicles free of cost. We will travel this year with 10 vehicles with different themes to reflect the diversity of India in unity, he said. Cartist is offering to paint five cars in each city on first come first serve basis. Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy, Heritage Transport Museum, Vintage and Classic Club and others have lent their support to the yatra. The yatra will cover cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.The first edition of the yatra last year travelled across nine cities for 121 days and brought 1,000 artists together. PTI SDA ABMABM