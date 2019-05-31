Cary Elwes, Stephanie Hsu join 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 3 cast

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Actor Cary Elwes and Stephanie Hsu have joined the cast of third season of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".Series star Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron are all returning for the new season.According to Variety, it was recently announced that Emmy winner Sterling K Brown would also be appearing in the third season of the series, which turned out to be huge breakout for Amazon. The series, written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, features Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.The show won eight Emmy Awards for its first season and three Golden Globes total for its first and second seasons. PTI SHDSHD