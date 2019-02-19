Case against activist Shehla Rashid for tweet on Kashmiri students in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading rumours through her tweets about Kashmiri girls being trapped for hours at a hostel here out of fear of a mob waiting outside for them, police said Tuesday."She tried to spread rumours through her tweets and create panic among people about an incident in Dehradun on February 16. So an FIR was lodged against her," SSP Nivedita Kukreti said."Rashid in her tweet claimed that Kashmiri girls were 'trapped' for hours and mobs outside were 'baying for their blood', which was factually incorrect and aimed at disturbing peace," she said.After the FIR was filed, Rashid tweeted, "so, @uttarakhandcops have filed an FIR against me, but they have yet to take any action against Vikas Verma Bajrang Dal convenor who is speaking to national newspapers, owning up to mob attacks, ordering Kashmiris to leave Dehradun. Can't say who rules Uttarkhand (sic)."Rashid, an activist from JNU, in a tweet had said, "#SOSKashmir 15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now, as an angry mob outside demands that they be expelled from the hostels. This is in Dolphin institute. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob (sic)." PTI ALM SOMSOM