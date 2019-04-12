Case against unidentified people in Kairana trying to vote without ID cards: Police

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against some unidentified people who allegedly tried to cast votes at a polling booth in Shamli district's Kairana without valid ID cards, police said Friday.On Thursday, BSF personnel fired in the air at a polling booth when some people, not carrying their identity cards, tried to forcibly enter the premises to cast their votes, had police said.A complaint has been registered and investigation has been initiated, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said.According to the police, the incident took place at a polling booth in Rasoolpur Gujran village under Kandhla police station around 12 pm Thursday, they said.The BSF personnel at the booth had fired in the air to bring the situation under control but it led to chaos. Later police personnel had also reached the spot, Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told PTI.He further said the situation was brought to normal and polling was restarted. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ NSDNSD