Case involving killing of woman in Jhajjar, Haryana solved with arrest of two men: Police

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi police on Friday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the recent killing of a 27-year-old woman, whose body was found floating in a well in Jhajjar, Haryana, after two men arrested on Wednesday for carrying weapons revealed their involvement in the crime.Naveen (26) and Neeraj Nara (31), residents of Najafgarh in southwest Delhi, were arrested on January 23 after the police received information that two men carrying illegal arms would arrive in the Jai Vihar area near Dwarka in a Maruti Eeco car.A trap was laid on the evening of January 23 near the Jai Vihar nala and when the car was stopped for verification, the two occupants tried to flee and were apprehended by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), the police said in a statement.On being searched, two knives were seized from the two men, who, during interrogation, confessed to their involvement in the killing of the woman on January 17, the police said.Later, a motorcycle was also seized from their possession, the police said, adding that the two-wheeler and the car were used in the crime.The duo had revealed that the main accused in the case, Vidhan, was their common friend, the police said.The Haryana police has been informed of the arrests. PTI HMP RC