scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Case registered against 5 for poisoning youth in Rajasthan

Bikaner, Jun 7 (PTI) A case was registered against five persons, including a married woman, on Friday through court intervention for allegedly killing a youth by poisoning him, police said. Duli Chand, 28, died Tuesday last week due to the intake of poisonous substance, police said. The deceased's mother Geeta Devi had moved court to get the FIR registered, following which a case was lodged against a woman and four others under IPC section 302, said Jai Narayan Vyas Colony Police Station In-Charge Govind Singh. Further action will be taken once investigation in the case is over, he said. PTI CORR AG INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos