Case registered against Phagwara MLA for violation of model code of conduct

Phagwara, Oct 26 (PTI) A case was registered against Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal for alleged violation of model code of conduct, police said on Saturday. The bureaucrat-turned-politician was booked under Section 130 (Prohibition of canvassing in or near polling stations) of the People's Representation Act, 1951, they said. According to police, the newly elected Congress MLA wore a scarf embossed with his party's symbol when he visited booth no 184 for casting his vote on October 21. Acting on a complaint lodged by BJP's nominee Rajesh Bagha, Phagwara Returning Officer-cum-SDM Latif Ahmed enquired into the matter. Based on an inquiry report submitted by Ahmed, police registered a case against Dhaliwal. When contacted, Phagwara SP Manwinder Singh confirmed it. Dhaliwal had defeated Bagha by a margin of 26,116 votes in the Phagwara bypoll. In the by-election to four assembly seats -- Dakha, Phagwara, Jalalabad and Mukerian -- in Punjab, the Congress won three while the BJP won the Dakha seat.