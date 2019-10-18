Case registered against revenue officer for committing fraud

Ballia, Oct 18 (PTI) The police have registered a case against a revenue officer for committing fraud by declaring a living person as dead in the government records, officials said on Friday. The case has been registered under various sections against 'lekhpal' (revenue officer) Ajay Kumar of Ballia tehsil, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said. "Kumar, who was in charge of Kaithwali, Palia Khas and Firozpur villages, had declared two persons - Markandey and Dayashankar as dead in the revenue documents when they were still alive."The property mentioned in the revenue records were shown in the name of Kumar's brother Sanjay Tiwari, sister Sunita and mother Vibha. Police is investigating the case. The district administration has already suspended Kumar," he said.The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint lodged by revenue inspector Ranjeet Bahadur Singh, police said. PTI CORR NAV TDSTDS