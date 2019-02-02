Case registered against revenue officials for damaging records

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against two revenue department officials for damaging official records to illegally favour private beneficiaries in lieu of pecuniary benefits in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an anti-corruption bureau spokesman said on Saturday. A formal case was registered at ACB Doda police station on Friday on the basis of an inquiry report which revealed that the then-naib-tehsildar Rajesh Kumar Thakur and the then Patwari Parvaz Ahmad were responsible for arranging fake revenue documents to facilitate the sale deed of over 5,172 square feet of land in favour of private beneficiaries at village Thathri, the spokesman said. He said the inquiry was conducted recently by additional deputy commissioner, Doda, following a complaint against the two officials. Further investigation is on, the spokesman said. PTI TAS INDIND