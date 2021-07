Case registered against youth for comments on daughter of rape-accused MLA Sengar

Unnao, Aug 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against a youth here for making derogatory remarks on social media against the daughter of rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, police said on Sunday."Anil Kumar Sunil had made derogatory remarks against the daughter of Kuldeep Sengar on Facebook. Following a complaint registered by Dhananjay Singh, a resident of PD Nagar, a case was registered against Anil Kumar Sunil under IT Act," SHO Dinesh Chandra Mishra said.The youth later deleted his post and tendered an apology on social media, police said. PTI CORR NAV IJT