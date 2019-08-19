Cases of corruption in Army will be dealt with very strictly: Gen. Rawat

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday warned army personnel against any involvement in corruption, saying instances of wrongdoing or graft will be dealt with "very strictly". "Two months before my retirement, I will tell the government to institute a probe to check if I was involved in any corruption or wrong doing," top military sources quoted Gen Rawat as saying.The Army Chief was interacting with a group of retiring officials at a closed door event.The Army Chief said several cases relating to corruption have come to light in recent months and "very strict" action will be taken against the guilty, sources said.Gen. Rawat also referred to an Army housing complex in the national capital and said he has ordered a probe into its substandard quality.The sources said the housing complex in Dwarka was built under 'Married Accommodation Project' around 10 years back, but now the complex is in a very bad shape. The chief of the 1.3 million-strong Army called for following a stringent protocol while using various social media platforms, asserting that any violation of laid down norms will be met with punitive action, official sources said. PTI MPB RT