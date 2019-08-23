Cash collecting agent robbed of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi's Geeta Colony

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old cash collecting agent was robbed of Rs 20 lakh allegedly by six people in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area, the Delhi Police said on Friday. On Thursday, Jayanti Lal had collected Rs 20 lakh from Gandhi Nagar area and was going towards Chandni Chowk, police said."When he reached near Geeta Colony flyover around 10 pm, six persons came on three bikes and forcefully stopped the auto-rickshaw in which Lal was travelling. They robbed Rs 20 lakh from him at gunpoint and fled from the spot," said a senior police officer.A case under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and police are trying to nab the accused persons, they added. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM