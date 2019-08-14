Cash machines in Srinagar have disbursed Rs 243.44 cr in last 4 days: DM

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) ATMs in Srinagar have disbursed Rs 243.44 crore in the last four days and as many as 1,166 medical shops were open, District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary said on Wednesday.In a tweet, he said, "Cash machines have disbursed Rs 243.44Cr in last 4 days. All sorts of stocks being replenished as demanded. Agree, some people are still facing difficulties. We are trying to address every single problem flagged.""...our role is very specific and defined: to make every possible effort to reduce inconvenience and enhance facilities. Together with colleagues we've made ourselves available 24x7," Choudhary added.He said the telephone numbers of the principal of the medical college and the heads of other medical facilities were functional all these days. PTI ABS RC