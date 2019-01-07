Cash-strapped HAL's 'best' scientists will move to Anil Ambani group: Rahul

(Eds: Changing slug) New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday alleged that the "best" engineers and scientists from cash-strapped HAL will be forced to move to the Anil Ambani group that has the Rafale fighter jet contract. This will happen as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) does not have enough money to pay salaries to its employees and Ambani needs its talent to deliver on his contract, Gandhi said."That HAL doesnt have enough cash to pay salaries, isnt surprising. Anil Ambani has Rafale. He now needs HALs brilliant talent pool to deliver on his contracts. Without salaries, HALs best engineers and scientists will be forced to move to AAs venture," he said on Twitter.Gandhi said this while citing a report whereby cash-strapped HAL has taken loans to pay salaries to its employees. PTI SKC BUN BUN ANBANBANB