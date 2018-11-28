Cashew declines due to weak demand

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Cashew prices fell up to Rs 10 per kg at the dry fruit market here Wednesday due to sluggish demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.Besides, increased arrivals from producing belts againstslackened demand from bulk consumers, also weighed on cashew prices.Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices fell up to Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 1,070-1,100, Rs 975-980, Rs 915-930 and Rs 735-745 per kg, respectively.Marketmen said slackened demand from retailers and stockists against adequate stocks, weighed on the cashew prices. Following are today's quotations (per 40 kg): Almond (California-new) Rs 17,700-17,800, almond-gurbandi Rs 10,800-11,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 3,800-4,300, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 630-640 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,900, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,070-1,100, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-980, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 800-850, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 735-745, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 700-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 650-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 580-660, copra (qtl) Rs 19,000-22,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 3,400-4,200, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-11,000, fig-new Rs 20,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 12,000-21,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 8,500-9000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 11,000-13,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,400-1,600 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,500-1,500 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari-new Rs 1,600-1,675 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 770-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-450 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,050. PTI DPL MRMR