Cashew declines on subdued demand

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Cashew prices fell by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital today owing to sluggish demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Increased arrivals from producing regions against slackened demand from bulk consumers also weighed pressure on the cashew prices.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices fell Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 1,075-1,085, Rs 975-985, Rs 910-915 and Rs 810-820 per kg, respectively.

Marketmen said subdued demand from retailers and stockists against increased arrivals, weighed on cashew prices.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 17,100-17,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,000-12,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,000-5,100, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 610-620 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,550-2,600, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 910-915, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 810-820, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 660-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 635-750, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 555-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000- 10,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,800-4,500 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,500-8,500 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,400-1,475 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,560-1,605 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 240-330 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 510-910. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS BAL