Cashew declines on subdued demand

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Cashew prices fell by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital today owing to sluggish demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Increased arrivals from producing belts against slackened demand from bulk consumers also weighed pressure on the cashew prices.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices fell Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 1,075-1,085, Rs 975-985, Rs 875-885 and Rs 765-775 per kg, respectively.

Marketmen said, slackened demand from retailers and stockists against adequate stocks, weighed on cashew prices.

Other dry fruits ruled steady in the absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,000-18,100, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,000-12,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,000-5,200, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 630-635 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 875-885, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 765-775, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-735, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 560-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-19,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,000-5,800, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,300-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 4,800-6,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 7,500-10,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,450-1,515 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,590-1,615 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-870 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 500-900. PTI DP KPS SBT