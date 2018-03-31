Cashew declines on subdued demand

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Cashew prices fell by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital today owing to sluggish demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Increased arrivals from producing regions against slackened demand from bulk consumers also weighed pressure on the cashew prices.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices fell Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 1,075-1,085, Rs 970-985, Rs 875-885 and Rs 785-795 per kg, respectively.

Marketmen said subdued demand from retailers and stockists against increased arrivals, weighed on the cashew prices.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,100-18,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, almond (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 635-645 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,200-2,300, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 970-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 875-885, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 785-795, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-660, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,700-5,400, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 3,700-4,400 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 5,400-8,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,465-1,530 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,605-1,655 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-870 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 500-900. PTI DPL KPS SBT