Cashew prices slip on muted demand

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Cashew prices fell by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today owing to subdued demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Increased arrivals from producing regions against slackened demand from bulk consumers also weighed pressure on the cashew prices.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices fell by Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 1,085-1,090, Rs 980-990, Rs 880-890 and Rs 760-780 per kg, respectively.

Marketmen said, subdued demand from retailers and stockists against adequate stocks weighed on cashew prices.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 19,300-19,500, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,500-13,000, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,500-5,700, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 695-705 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 670-770 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,400-2,500, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,085-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 880-890, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 760-780, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 710-785, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 640-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 565-670, copra (qtl) Rs 18,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,400-6,100, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 9,500-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 7,000-7,200 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 8,700-12,200 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,250-1,400 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,500-1,570 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,700-1,750 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-400 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,000. PTI DPL SUN SHW ANS