Cashew rises on buying support

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Cashew prices went up by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital Friday on fresh buying support from retailers and stockists amid low stocks. Furthermore, fall in supplies from growing regions also supported the uptrend. Cashew kernel No 180, No 210, No 240 and No 320 rose by Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 1,070-1,075, Rs 935-955 Rs 805-830 and Rs 745-755 per kg, respectively. Marketmen said fresh buying by retailers and stockists against restricted supplies from growing regions, mainly pushed up cashew prices to rise. Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 19,100-19,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 10,700-11,800, almond (girdhi) Rs 3,700-4,200, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 685-690 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,070-1,075, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 935-955, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 805-830, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 745-755, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 700-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 600-215, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-660, copra (qtl) Rs 19,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,300-5,000, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-11,000, fig-new Rs 20,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 12,000-21,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 8,000-8,500 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 10,000-12,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,400-1,550 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,580-1,620 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari-new Rs 1,670-1,700 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 770-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-450 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,050.