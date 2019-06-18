Casio has Inducted a Market Sweep Action in Kolkata

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI and KOLKATA, June 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Casio, a leading lifestyle brand in the country, is aggressively running awareness drives to fight the counterfeit markets in India.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924523/Fake_G_Shock_Watches.jpg )Continuing its drive to curb the supply of fake Casio watches and calculators, Kolkata Police raided two major markets in Kolkata namely Mehta Building and Burabazaar on 11.6.2019 and 14.6.2019 respectively. Locations of wholesalers and retailers were raided and large quantities of fake watches and calculators bearing the trademarks of Casio were seized by the police. The First Information Report for the raid action in Mehta Building have been filed at Hare Street Police Station and at Posta Police Station for the raid action in Burabazaar against the wholesalers and retailers selling counterfeit Casio watches and calculators.Umesh Kumar Gupta, Legal Head of Casio India, said, "Brand Enforcement is been looked at very seriously by Casio. We would take this opportunity to thank Kolkata Police for their swift action. Casio will continue to take appropriate action to protect its brand image and safeguard the intellectual property associated with Casio products."The brand is continuously advising consumers to purchase Casio products only from authorized retail partners, modern retail outlets and official online channel partners. Consumers can visit https://locator.casio.com/en-IN/store/wat/map/or contact Casio India on casiocare@casio.co.in for more information on its official channel partners.About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.Source: Casio India Co. Private Limited PWRPWR